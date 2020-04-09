1  of  14
Greenville Co. students, families get access to telehealth

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Students who attend schools in Greenville County can now access healthcare providers remotely using their school-issued laptops. The service, called MyChart, is also available to students’ families.

“This will give more people an access point for quality medical care from the safety of their own homes during this COVID-19 crisis,” said Tim Waller, the district’s communications officer.

MyChart, a program introduced to the district by Prisma Health, is a portal to MDLive.com and will be available through the end of the school year or until students return the school-issued Chromebooks.

“I think my family would use it if we needed to,” said Blue Ridge High School sophomore Jackson Gosnell. “I do think it’s a good resource and I hope it would be utilized by the people who need it.”

Details on how to sign up can be found on the district’s website or by calling 1-844-432-6893.

