Greenville Co. to use $2M Care Act funding for childcare assistance

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County officials will share details Thursday morning about a new program to benefit families in need of childcare solutions during the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a media release, Governmental Affairs Coordinator Bob Mihalic said Greenville County will use $2 million in Cares Act grant funding to help 9 thousand families find temporary full-day child care and academic support during school time.

The purpose of the program, the release states, is to keep parents from having to choose between a job and a child when in-person learning is not available in Greenville County schools.

The program is a partnership between Greenville County, Greenville County Schools, Greenville First Steps and YMCA of Greenville.

Greenville First Steps is a nonprofit that gives children resources to get ready for school and YMCA of Greenville offers childcare.

Earlier this year, YMCA started offering emergency child care at several Upstate locations for families of first responders, essential employees and emergency workers.

Greenville County officials will share details about this new program at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 6th in a media event at County Square in Greenville.

The event will explain the program and provide information allowing for parents to explore new options of short-term, full-day care and academic support for use when in-person at school is not available.