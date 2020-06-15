Greenville Co. water parks to reopen Monday with restrictions

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- It’s that time of year again. Temperatures are warm and people are looking to cool off.

Soon, they’ll be able to do just that.

Monday, June 15, Greenville County will reopen the doors to their water parks.

Jessica Robuck, a mother of three, says this is perfect timing for her and her kids.

“It’s getting hotter right now. Do you see my little ones? Yeah they need it right now,” Robuck said.

Folks planning to go to the water parks should be aware that a few restrictions have been put in place.

Park goers will notice tape on the ground to keep people waiting in line six feet a part.

Along with that the entry line will be split into two lines. One will be for pass holders, the other will be for those who purchased tickets in advance.

The Greenville County Recreation Department has encouraged people to purchase tickets in advance to limit the amount of interaction between customers and employees.

For more information on restrictions at water parks, click here.