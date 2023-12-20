GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The holidays can be a very happy time for some and a difficult time for others as memories can trigger anxiety or depression.

Licensed social worker Brooke Humphrey at Thriveworks in Greenville has suggested ways to combat feelings of loss and loneliness this time of year.

Humphrey said there are classes where you can meet like-minded people who can help you fight loneliness. She also suggests that individuals make time to connect with friends and family by conducting a Facetime call.

If you’re on your own for the holidays, think about creating personal holiday traditions like spending the day watching movies, crafting or cooking a meal you love.

Express gratitude by writing in a journal or considering getting a pet is also a good way to deal with loneliness according to Humphrey.

Humphrey also mentioned that this time of year is also very accessible to volunteers, so consider attending local community events and functions.

For more suggestions visit Thriveworks online.