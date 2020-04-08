Greenville County Animal Care donates food to pet parents in need amid COVID-19 pandemic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – As far as we know right now dogs cannot contract the human coronavirus, but they can be indirectly affected.

For example if an owner loses their job and they can no longer afford dog food, that dog will face starvation and in worse case scenarios: abandonment or death.

But that’s why Greenville County Animal Care has stepped in to help out our furry neighbors in the Upstate, through their No Empty Bowls program.

This program allows people in the community who need help with dog or cat food to make an appointment to receive food from the pet pantry.

Community Relations Coordinator Paula Church said that even during a pandemic, their mission to help pets and pet owner in the community still remains, especially in times of crisis.

“We know that there’s a lot of people finding themselves in unexpected situations, they might be struggling financially and we really don’t want anybody to feel like they cant be the very best pet parent they can be,” Church said.

Church told us that over the past few days they’ve donated a total of 685 lbs. of dog food and 285 lbs. of cat food to pet owners in need.

Although they are helping many hungry pets in the community, Greenville County Animal Care does not have an infinite supply of pet food so they are asking anyone with extra pet food that’s willing to donate to give them a call.

“People have been very generous and we really appreciate those donations, but as you can see at the rate that the food is going out we’re going to need it restocked,” Church said. “So if people are looking for ways to help certainly providing us with food for our food bank would be very helpful.”

Greenville County Animal Care is still holding adoptions but surprisingly many of their pets have been fostered or adopted so there’s several empty cages right now.

In order to protect their staff and visitors, they are asking those who want to foster or adopt to take a look at the pets online then give them a call to schedule an appointment for a visit.

For more information about No Empty Bowls you can read more on their website.