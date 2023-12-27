GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans announced his retirement.

Evans has been serving Greenville County since 1981. He said when he began his career he could have never imagined the challenges the county would face.

“Most of what we see is extremely bad,” Evans said.

Parks Evans began working at the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office in 1981. In 1987 he moved to the coroner’s office as a Deputy Coroner. In 1992 was appointed Coroner by Governor Carroll Campbell.

At that time, there were four coroners.

Now his office has 18 investigators, a Chief Deputy and four Senior Deputies.

“It was way more than what I anticipated,” Evans said. “Most people have no idea what our job really entails and as the years have passed our responsibilities have increased tremendously.”

He says the number of deaths they handle each week has skyrocketed.

“It has exploded,” Evans said. “We have gone from having one, two, three deaths a week to probably 25-30 deaths a week. It is almost more than we can handle with the people that we have.”

Evans believes the increase in deaths is in part because of the influx of people to Greenville County.

He says as more people have moved to the Upstate his job has gotten harder.

“The criminal activity, homicides, suicides, traffic fatalities, and other accidental deaths have just increased tremendously across the board,” Evans said.

Evans says the leading cause of those deaths is drug overdoses.

He says they see three to five a week.

His department says they are doing everything they can to lower that number, including early education programs talking about the consequences of drugs.

Evans says telling someone that their loved one has passed, no matter the circumstance is the most difficult part of the job and something he hopes to help prevent.

“By far the hardest part of the job is making that notification and being with that family when you provide them with that terrible news,” Evans said.

Evans says while he is retiring, he still plans to help out the office when needed.

Evans has endorsed Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis to fill his position. At this time no other candidates have announced plans to run.