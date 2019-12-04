Greenville County Council approves 2nd reading to begin process of securing up to $120 million in bonds for County Square redevelopment

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Greenville County Council members were at odds Tuesday over whether to give the green light to a process to secure up to $120 million in bonds.

According to county spokesperson Bob Mihalic, that money would be used to begin the architectural planning for the redevelopment of County Square, building a new county office building, and buying property on Halton Road to house other government offices currently located at County Square. Some council members were hesitant to approve the steps toward getting that funding on its second reading.

“The project hasn’t been fully defined yet, and I just have trouble committing financing to a project until we have it defined,” said council member Lynn Ballard.

A motion to hold the second reading on the bonds failed with a six to six vote. Ultimately, council voted eight to four to bring the bonds to a third reading.

According to Mihalic, the bonds would be paid back as the county brings in money by selling land on county square. That revenue is a point of contention. Greenville County Council members want to complete the project without raising taxes, and they fear that if the city doesn’t allow tall buildings on the site, it could reduce the amount of money the county makes on the project.

“What I don’t want to do is blindly cross my fingers and hope the city cooperates and does right and we commit $120 million dollars of the taxpayers money to this project, and oops, at the end of the day, we’re a little short and we got to go back to the taxpayers and raise taxes,” said Council member Ennis Fant.

The next vote on funding for county square and Greenville City Council’s vote on County Square’s permitting will come in 2020.

Also tonight at that County Council meeting, Council Member Sid Cates announced he will not run for re-election next year. He said he wants to be able to spend more time with his wife.