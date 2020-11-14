Greenville County Council postpones vote on changing public comment rules

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Greenville County Council voted unanimously Thursday to defer a decision on proposed changes to public comments before council on non-agenda items.

County Councilmembers Lynn Ballard and Liz Seman proposed a measure to change the way Greenville County residents can bring their concerns to Council. The proposed amendment went before council at a special called meeting Friday.

The proposal would change the format for public comments from thirty minutes at the end of regular meetings to separate meetings no longer than an hour, which would be scheduled by the Council chairman. Council has hosted two such meetings in recent months.

If the amendment passes, Chairman Butch Kirven said he would schedule public comment meetings about once a month.

“…to allow an expanded opportunity for people to either come into Council chambers and meet with all of the Councilmembers that are there either present or virtually,” Kirven said.

Councilmember Ennis Fant said he dosen’t like that the power to call the meetings would lies with the chairman.

“If it’s something the chairman dosen’t want to hear or dosen’t want to talk about, he dosen’t set the meeting…the chairman dosen’t just get the blame, we all do,” Fant said.

The public didn’t have the chance to comment on the issue at the special called meeting Friday.

“It’s just a matter of council rules,” Kirven said. “It’s not a matter of public policy.”

Councilmember Lynn Ballard told 7News Friday that even though he proposed the change, he was having second thoughts about the appearance of leaving the decision about when and if to meet up to just one person. At the special called meeting, he proposed waiting to vote on this later. Seman did not respond to 7News’ request for comment.

Council unanimously voted in favor of Ballard’s proposal to defer a vote on the issue until Council’s regularly scheduled December 1 meeting. The public will have the chance to comment on the proposal then.

According to the county attorney, members of the public will have the opportunity to make comments about items not on the agenda at the upcoming County Council meeting on Tuesday.



Also on the agenda Friday was a proposal to allow people to comment in person and virtually to council as well as allow councilmembers to vote person or virtually with social distancing. Council passed that proposal 8-1.