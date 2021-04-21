Greenville County councilman introduces gun ordinance

GREENVILLE,S.C. (WSPA)- Greenville County Council is considering a gun ordinance that would keep local law enforcement from enforcing laws and regulations that restrict gun ownership, accessories, and ammunition.

Travelers Rest attorney and first term Councilmember Steve Shaw proposed an ordinance Tuesday that would prevent local law enforcement from enforcing what the proposal defines as “unlawful acts” regarding guns, including restrictions on gun ownership and regulations on accessories like bump stocks.

“I think the fear is that there’s more and more governmental creep,” Shaw said.



“It creates no new gun law,” Shaw said. “It takes away no new gun law. It just simply says that we in Greenville County will not spend our money and our resources to enforce a federal law.”

A spokesperson from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the ordinance would not change anything because local deputies cannot bring federal charges as is.

Greenville County Councilmember Ennis Fant questioned the reasoning behind the proposal.

“We just do something for the sake of doing it, and it has no teeth and that’s not enforceable, what does that accomplish other than stir up a segment of the community and get them excited for something that really has no true meaning?” he said.

He said he is concerned the ordinance would invite lawsuits if passed.



The proposal calls for criminal penalties. Local law enforcement officers who enforce laws or regulations the ordinance calls “unlawful,” would face up to 30 days in prison or a $500 fine.

The proposed ordinance has been referred to the public safety committee.