Greenville County Councilman working to get vaccines to communities that lack resources

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Councilman Ennis Fant is working with Prisma Healthcare to eliminate all the hurdles that people living in underserved communities might face—when it comes to actually getting vaccinated.

“We’re excited to be working with Prisma in order to take mobile vans into the underserved communities and allow people to get the vaccine right there in their own neighborhood,” Fant said.

Fant said the idea came about when it was his turn to get vaccinated.

“When I went to get the vaccine, I did not see a lot of people who looked like me that were in line. So, I’m like okay this is a problem,” Fant said. “So basically, if we can eliminate all of those hurdles that make it difficult for people to get the vaccine and we can take all of that out of the way, AND get the vaccine close to them… We think that goes a long way and Prisma agrees.”

There will also be people on site to assist people with paper work and other needs.

Each one will be fully equipped to store the doses at designated temperatures, and can serve up to 500 people a day.

“The biggest challenge is also to make sure that they’re areas where there’s enough parking, because people have to be able to stay for 15 minutes after they get the vaccine.”

Prisma will choose the areas based on census data, concentrating on overlooked zip codes.

“Once they decide which areas they want to tackle first, then we will go in and try to work with them to help designate the best location in those areas that are convenient, where people know where they are,” said Fant.

He said there will be a unique way of getting the word out to community members.

“There will be notices sent out in the various communities when the vans are coming,” Fant said. “Because what you don’t want to have is it be broadcast on the news that the van is going to be at such and such and the people who have cars actually drive there and block the people who it intended for.”

This new method will also help to alleviate some of the lines at existing distribution sites.

“So this way people can get a vaccine within five minutes of home,” Fant said. “Which will help alleviate some of the lines of the pressures at Kmart, but also help get to get the vaccine to people who may have otherwise may not get it or be reluctant to get it.”

He’s calling on the people for whom the vaccine is intended for to do their part in getting it.

“I had my same skepticism as well… But, I feel a whole lot better now when I go outside and I put my mask on. I’m just putting it on to be a good citizen. But, I’m not putting it on because I’m worried about getting the virus… And that’s a good feeling to have.”

Following the pandemic, Fant said these vans will be used to continue to provide booster shots to these communities.

“We feel comfortable and confident that it’s going to be similar to the flu shot where next year you may need a booster,” Fant said. “And the same people that didn’t have transportation to get the shot the first time, will probably not have the transportation to get it the second time. So the vans will just be used on an on-going basis to serve specific underserved communities going forward.”

Fant said we can expect to see these vans rolling through communities in the coming weeks.

“We’re just pleased that Prisma stepped up making sure that the underserved community doesn’t get over looked, because they have been hit disproportionately with regards to the pandemic and we’re just happy to be a part of it and making a difference in the community,” Fant said.

Prisma Health sent 7 news a statement saying in part they are working on a pilot to use the mobile units this weekend.