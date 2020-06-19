Greenville County deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for murder

News

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

(Image courtesy Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for murder.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tito Edmar Garcia-Flores is wanted in connection with the death of Edras Funez. Funez was shot and killed in a parking lot on W.Parker Road on May 31.

Authorities ask the public not to approach Garcia-Flores as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Garcia-Flores is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories