Greenville County deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for murder

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for murder.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tito Edmar Garcia-Flores is wanted in connection with the death of Edras Funez. Funez was shot and killed in a parking lot on W.Parker Road on May 31.

Authorities ask the public not to approach Garcia-Flores as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Garcia-Flores is asked to call 911 immediately.