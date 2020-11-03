Greenville county election office counting mail-in ballots

Greenville County (WSPA) – Hundreds of votes in Greenville County won’t count this election cycle, because of voter error.

The envelope with the green strip carries the weight of one persons vote.

A postal service worker dropped off ballots “I’m with the postal service in Simpsonville, 5 ballots they’ve dropped off, they’ve all been post marked.”

Diane Peoples wanted to make sure her vote was counted too, she dropped off her ballot at County Square on the eve of Election Day.

“I didn’t think I’d be able to get off work cause some people are out of work this week and I wanted to be sure my vote got counted.” voter, Diane Peoples said.

Dropping off the ballot on time with proper signatures equals a valid vote. Greenville elections office received more than 300 ballots that do not have the proper witness signature and nearly 40 ballots with no signature at all.

“We were instructed that we could not reach out we could not allow them to remedy that situation. That wa me a ruling coming from the State Election commission by way of the federal court.”

Greenville County Elections Director, Conway Belagia said.

According to election officials, the United States supreme court made a date specific ruling, that required the voter and a witness signature on all absentee mail in ballots.

“Those that came after that date that didn’t have a witness signature according to the u.s. Supreme Court, those ballots would not be counted.” Belagia said.

Whether ballots are dropped off by the voter or Brought in by a neighboring post office, two signatures are required for those votes to count.

“You’re bringing them in from Simpsonville? Yes ma’am, that’s what we do. They drop them off we’re going to make sure they get in.” one postal worker said.

Monday is just too late to drop an absentee ballot in the mail, officials encourage Greenville County voters to bring their ballots to county square.

Officials say voters requested more than 46,000 absentee ballots this election cycle, nearly 42,000 were returned back to the election office.