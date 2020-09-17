Greenville County Emergency Management prepares for possible flooding

(Greenville, SC (WSPA) – Greenville’s Emergency Management team already talking to local agencies about implementing their severe weather plan and businesses in low lying areas are already preparing for the expected down pour

As you mentioned, the County Emergency Management team, ready to implement their plans at a moments notice. Here at the Swamp Rabbit Trail, the flowing river sits on one side and about a half dozen businesses are lined up on the other, all ready to take action if or when it’s necessary.

Working out and encouraging a Healthy lifestyle are the focus of Cross fit at the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

When heavy rain comes that focus also turns to the river behind their business.

“From time to time when we have heavy rain the river doesn’t drain quite as well as we would like and it has been a spot in the basin where we sit were there’s been some flooding.” Swamp Rabbit Crossfit, General Manager, Brandon Simpson.

Greenville County’s Emergency Management team talking with response teams from the fire department, sheriff’s department and EMS, all on the ready.

“We have these partnerships built-in we meet with day in and day out weekend week out, so we just have these plans in place and we’re putting the plans in action now.“ Greenville County, Director of Emergency Management, Jay Marett.

When heavy rain falls flooding is inevitable in some areas. That’s when experience and preparation are beneficial.

“It’s never fun for us to have to shut down when we do we have plans for how we can provide workouts for folks who are members of the gym when they’re at home.” Simpson said.

Advice from the experts, stay home if possible and if you’re out, don’t drive through high standing water, simply find another route.

Greenville County Emergency Management not only helps during emergency’s, they have a plan to keep residents out of danger zones.

“We have taken part in the FEMA program where we can buy out these properties who have repeated flood losses and we turn these into green spaces and turn them back over to the community.” Marett said.

The rain is expected to come down fast and in abundance.Their advice, if you need immediate help call 9-1-1. Otherwise don’t try to be a hero, do what you can to keep you and your family out of harms way.

Greenville’s Emergency Management team will begin staffing their command center around the clock, starting at 8:00 Thursday morning.