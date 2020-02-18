Greenville County fire departments train for large scale fire situation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Fire departments in Greenville County are going through training to better prepare them to keep the community safe. They’re using realistic scenarios to learn how several departments can come together to fight a large fire.

“In a scenario this big you could have all the units that are here come to it depending on how big the incident is,” Berea Battalion Chief JJ Arrowood said.

Several local fire departments are honing their skills to provide mutual aid.

“If we have an incident where we have all these different departments we need to know how to work together so we can get the job done,” Arrowood said.

Arrowood walked 7News through Judson Mill in West Greenville where the training took place.

“It is very very beneficial to have access to a building like this where we can do training like this,” Arrowood said.

He showed some obstacles firefighters will face.

“They’ll have to break the door to where they can get out.”

Along with the dense smoke they fought through.

“It could get filled up with smoke like this in a quick instant,” Arrowood said.

And put them to the ultimate test.

“They’re having to use what skills they’re taught to go find the victims,” Arrowood said.

After they run the scenario, crews debrief to find out what worked well and what didn’t. Arrowood said this is crucial to get teams working together when a large fire happens for real.

“If you do it here in training when it becomes a live situation you’re more versed on what’s going to happen,” Arrowood said.