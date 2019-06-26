Greenville County hosts meetings for Phase II of comprehensive plan

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- As Greenville County continues to grow, local leaders want to make sure growing pains are kept to a minimum. The county is hosting public meetings about the issue for the second phase of its comprehensive plan, which is set to be finalized by the end of the year.

Greenville County’s population is set to grow by 220,000 new residents by 20140. About 514,000 currently there, according to the county’s data.

“There’s very rural areas. There’s quite urban areas, and there’s everything in between,” said Sarah Holt, who is the planning director for Greenville County.

As the county moves forward, the comprehensive plan will be the road map used by the County Council, their staff, and developers.

Holt said Phase I of the plan was about gathering data, while Phase II is now about analyzing it and figuring out where the projected influx of people are going to go.

“Do we put acre lots all over the county?” Holt said. “Or do we leave some areas preserved and we put higher density in some places? Or maybe a mixture in between.”

At a meeting Tuesday, one resident told 7 News Greenville’s Southside is a good spot for more urban development.

“It would inspire the people,” said resident Martha Evans. “It would raise the level of not just education for them, but the quality of life.”

Others came to get information to map out their own futures, like where to build a home.

“It helps me to frame what I plan to do myself, but it also helps me to better understand what areas I might want to live in based on having similar interests to the people that are already there,” said resident Kimberly DesChamp.

You can give online input here starting Wednesday.

Full list of meetings on Phase II of the comprehensive plan:

All Meetings 6-8pm

Thursday, June 20 Travelers Rest High School

Monday, June 24 Eastside High School

Tuesday, June 25 Staunton Bridge Community Center

Monday, July 8 Valley Brook Outreach Baptist Church

Tuesday, July 9 Five Forks Library (Room A and B)

Thursday, July 11 Blue Ridge High School

Monday, July 15 Berea Community Center (6 Hunts Bridge Rd., Greenville 29617)

Tuesday, July 16 County Square ** 11am-1pm and 6-8pm

Thursday, July 18 Ralph Chandler Middle School