Greenville County largely spared from winter weather

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)–Snow that was in the forecast largely missed Greenville County on Thursday. Some areas including Travelers Rest seeing just a few flakes.

Even so, the water on the roads from the rain and sleet could cause hazardous driving conditions. Trooper Joe Hovis with Highway Patrols has some tips for drivers.

“There’s a possibility that the roads are going to get icy specifically in the morning will be looking for black ice and things like that but as a general rule number one you need to slow down if the speed limit is 35 to 25 if it’s 55 to 40,” Hovis said.

He also said safety should be a priority for anyone headed out on the roads.

“Make sure that you always always have your seat belt on and make sure that all of your passengers are restrained make sure that you are increasing your following distance because if the roads are icy you’ll never get stopped if you have to put on your brakes so you should increase your following distance,” Hovis said.

And if there are some severe conditions predicted, you can get your car prepared by packing some emergency items.

“Carry some blankets make sure your cell phone is charged maybe have some waters a couple snacks just in case you are stranded or in case you runoff the road and nobody sees you do it it might save your life maybe even a couple candles in your dashboard,” Hovis said.

The major thing to watch out for now is black ice.

“You can’t see that ice until you’re up on it a lot of people say well I see some black ice and sometimes you can but for the most part you can’t and if you try to steer and black ice the first thing you’re going to do is slide and then you’re going to hit a portion of the road that doesn’t have black ice and it could cause you to have a violent crash and roll over.”

Hovis said if you hit black ice take your foot off the gas and don’t hit the brakes.

