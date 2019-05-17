News

Greenville County Law Enforcement appreciation breakfast held at Westin Poinsett

Posted: May 17, 2019 10:45 AM EDT

Updated: May 17, 2019 10:45 AM EDT

Greenville, SC (WSPA-TV) - This week marked the 5th Annual LEAD Greenville County Law Enforcement Appreciation Week and wrapped up with morning with an appreciation breakfast at the Westin Poinsett.

Law Enforcement from the City of Greenville Police Department, Greenville County Sheriff's Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol - Group Three Headquarters, City of Greer Police Department, City of Travelers Rest Police Department, City of Mauldin Police Department, City of Simpsonville Police Department and City of Fountain Inn Police were invited to attend.

Officers were awarded Valor Bags at the breakfast from 6:00-9:30AM.

Law Enforcement officials said they were grateful to be thought of and appreciated throughout the week by the community.

