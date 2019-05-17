Greenville County Law Enforcement appreciation breakfast held at Westin Poinsett

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Greenville, SC (WSPA-TV) - This week marked the 5th Annual LEAD Greenville County Law Enforcement Appreciation Week and wrapped up with morning with an appreciation breakfast at the Westin Poinsett.

Law Enforcement from the City of Greenville Police Department, Greenville County Sheriff's Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol - Group Three Headquarters, City of Greer Police Department, City of Travelers Rest Police Department, City of Mauldin Police Department, City of Simpsonville Police Department and City of Fountain Inn Police were invited to attend.

Officers were awarded Valor Bags at the breakfast from 6:00-9:30AM.

Law Enforcement officials said they were grateful to be thought of and appreciated throughout the week by the community.