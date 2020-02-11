Greenville area on flood watch through Tuesday evening

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Some people in Greenville are still recovering from last week’s flooding, while keeping an eye on what the weather brings in the coming days as the area remains under a flood watch until Tuesday evening.

Last week Zack Green was taking a boat to get to his house on Riverview Circle. Now, the flood water from the Saluda River is gone, but more rain is in the forecast. He said the flooding in his house and garage caused at least $120,000 worth of damage.

“It’s a mess,” he said.

He said insurance is covering it.

On Monday, Greenville County Council Chairman Butch Kirven declared a state of emergency. According to Greenville County Emergency Management deputy director Jessica Stumpf, days of wet weather makes the county vulnerable to more flooding.



“Because we are dealing with a lot of rain, that means the ground is extremely saturated, which means that water has got to go somewhere,” Stumpf said. “So we’re definitely considered about flooding once again.”

Emergency Management is especially keeping an eye on the Reedy and Saluda Rivers, Stumpf said.

“But we’ll be keeping an eye on all of them just because if the rain falls heavier upstream, that means it’ll take a couple hours for it to rise a little further south,” she said.

It’s something Green is watching too.

“The river’s already halfway up, so that’s not looking good,” Green said Monday afternoon.

Last week, the Saluda River surrounded Jared Davis’ house on Riverview Drive, too.

“No damage to speak of, just a lot of debris in the yard,” Davis said.

He and his family ended up having to spend the night elsewhere. Now, they’re back in their house and just watching and waiting to see what mother nature brings this week.

“We can just make sure we’re able to leave and the cars are able to get out of the driveway, but you know if it’s going to come, it’s going to come,” he said.

Stumpf said people in the county, especially those who live by rivers, should keep an eye on the forecast and any weather warnings.