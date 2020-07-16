Greenville County parents want to choose whether their children go back to school in person

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Parents continue to question what the Fall semester will look like for students. The Greenville County School District took a stern stance that it would not force kids back into the classroom unless it was safe. But parents say they want to make the decision of whether or not their children end up back in the classroom.

Bo Curry has two children in the district. He’s one of dozens of parents who are pushing for face to face learning come Fall.

“The first thing that goes through your mind is what type of education is your kid going to receive,” Curry said.

Curry says he’s concerned about athletics too. His son is a multi-sport athlete headed into his junior year at Hillcrest High School. He says taking a risk with coronavirus is no different than taking on potential injuries playing sports could lead to.

“As the district they allow us the kid to take that risk, they allow the parent to have a say and take that risk,” Curry said.

Curry and others taking this message directly to the district. The group is known as PRESS, Which stands for “Parents for the return of extracurriculars, school, and sports.”

District spokesperson Tim Waller says the district wants students back in classrooms and on the field too.

“Everyone is hoping for a decrease in the COVID spread rate but we cannot ignore this virus,” Waller said.

He says the decision will be made in the best interest of the majority of the district.

“We have to look at the safety of students before anything else,” Waller said.

He said face to face learning comes before anything else, including sports. Waller compares the situation to a snow day.

“When school is cancelled, sports is generally cancelled,” Waller said.

However, parents like Curry stand firm. They want each parent and student to make their own decisions.

“All we’re asking for is an option, give us an option,” Curry said.

According to Waller, the superintendent has been in communication with the parents who organized the rally.