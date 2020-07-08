Greenville County receives millions in Federal CARES Act money

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Greenville County is getting some help from the federal government. County council members said the county received about $91-million through the CARES Act.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Robert Sullivan has adjusted the way he runs Sully’s Steamers several times.

“There were so many different changes we had to make and accommodations to safely serve our customers throughout this that it required even more employees,” Sullilvan said.

He said that’s one thing that grants like the Greenville County CARES Fund can help with.

“You’re doing almost twice the amount of work for much less business,” Sullivan said.

County Chairman Butch Kirven said the money awarded by the federal government came almost without warning.

“We were just notified by the department of the treasury that we were going to receive this amount of money,” Kirven said.

Greenville County is the only county in the state that qualified to receive this type of money.

“Each county in the United States above a half a million population got an allocation of this money,” Kirven said.

The money will be divided between small businesses, housing and rent assistance, and even child care providers. Kirven said it was important to give everyone an equal chance at the money, even setting aside funds for minority owned small businesses.

“Everyone is welcome and we wanted to make sure that minorities and small businesses in that category were welcome to apply and would receive fair treatment,” Kirven said.

Businesses can apply to receive funds right now, but it could take anywhere from a week to a month to receive that money.