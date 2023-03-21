The Greenville County Council took time at it’s meeting on Tuesday to recognize the Furman basketball team for it’s historic 2023 season.

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Council took time at it’s meeting on Tuesday to recognize the Furman basketball team for it’s historic 2023 season.

During its meeting the county commission issued a proclamation recognizing Furman for its 28-win season, which included its first Southern Conference championship since 1980 and an upset win in the first round of the NCAA March Madness tournament.

Furman men’s basketball coach Bob Richey said his team is encouraged by the continued support they have received this year.

“For us to be able to go and play on the stage that we played on and to advance to the NCAA tournament and win the Southern Conference championship, it’s great to see how many people from the city really galvanized behind it,” he said.