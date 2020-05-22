Greenville County Recreation facilities open with new safety precautions, masks optional

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Many Greenville County Parks and Recreation facilities centers are now open to the public with a few precautions in place to make sure visitors stay protected.

The Greenville County Aquatic Complex opened on Monday after weeks of being closed.

Officials told us that during pandemic they were forced to put employment on hold for all part-time staff members but were able to start working on Monday.

According to Mervyn Faassen de Heer, Greenville County Aquatic Complex manager, staff had to undergo additional training before they reopened due to the new precautions.

“With the guidelines that the CDC set in place it is safe. We’ve done a lot of signage throughout the facility, I think we’ve counted about 60 signs for social distancing, ” Faassen de Heer said.

Faassen de Heer said the new rules follow the CDC recommendations, and they’ve placed at least 60 signs around the center to promote social distancing and hand washing.

The recreation center has limited their capacity down to 20% which will allow a maximum of 250 people into the center at a time.

Management said they’ve placed a red ‘X’ in high traffic areas where visitors tend to congregate and staff members will enforce social distancing.

Employees and visitors will not be required to wear masks, but staff and visitors will undergo temperature checks upon arrival to the fitness center.

“Members have been very happy that they are able to come back and participate in whatever form of recreation that they do here. It’s been very positive, I’d call it a family reunion because of our members coming back,” Faassen de Heer said.

The Aquatic Complex is now open, the waterparks will stay closed until June 15, playgrounds will remain closed until further notice.

For more information on the Greenville County Parks and Recreation, click here.