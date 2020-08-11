Greenville county school announced back to school plan

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – To send kids back to school or not- that is the question parents are facing this school year, here in Greenville County and across the country, for many families, It’s a very personal decision.

Greenville Schools announced on Monday that students will head back to school at least one day a week.

Gerardo Archundia says his wife is also a teacher and he’s concerned for her safety as well as the children. “My wife has multiple sclerosis issues and she could be more susceptible.” parent, Gerardo Archundia said.

In a statement released by the Greenville county school system, Greenville County Schools will start school Monday August 24th, students will attend in-person school one day a week and spend the other four days eLearning.

The district previously announced a plan that separated students by their last name and a particular color. Once approved, those are the same guidelines students will use when heading back to school this fall. Blue students attend Monday, red students on Tuesday, green on Wednesday and purple on Thursday.

“There’s been enough proof that the masks are doing more good than harm, I know that it is inconvenient it’s not necessarily the most comfortable thing, but if it’s helping more than it’s hurting I think it’s beneficial.” Concerned about students, Hannah Lukanic said.

Greenville county schools plan to follow DHEC guidelines, while encouraging students, teachers and staff to do the same.

“It seems that all the conditions for health and everything are taken into account so that coming back to school is safe and we are very happy with that.” Parent, Nicholas Duriez said.