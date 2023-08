GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A bus driver was charged on Thursday after the bus he was driving hit three parked cars.

According to the Greenville Police Department the incident happened around 9:29 a.m. Thursday on Pendleton Street. One child was on the bus at the time of the wreck and they were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

According to the police department the driver was charged with improper lane usage.