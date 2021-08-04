Greenville County School District addresses frequently asked questions ahead of 2021-2022 school year

GREENVILLE S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County School District is working to get ready for the school year ahead and officials want to make sure parents are up to date on all of the guidelines when it comes to COVID-19.

GCSD issued a list of frequently asked questions on Wednesday for parents with concerns.

District Spokesman Tim Waller said masks will not be required in buildings or on buses, but children are welcome to wear them. It’s due to proviso in the state’s budget.

“If a parent wants to communicate with their child’s teacher and say please make sure Jonny or Suzie wears their mask all day, teachers will work to accommodate that,” Waller said.

Sarah Frick has two kids in the school district.

“The kids are very excited to go back to school and be there with their friends,” said Frick, but added she has some concerns.



She said she plans to listen to the scientists.

“So my kids will be wearing masks and they are totally fine with it,” Frick said. “They’ve been in various camps this summer wearing masks when other people were not and they understand that that’s going to be how it is.”

Waller said the school isn’t requiring you get your child vaccinated.

He said they’ll never ask, unless they’ve been exposed to someone in the school who has tested positive.

If your child isn’t vaccinated they’ll need to quarantine for ten days, but if they are vaccinated they will not have to quarantine.

If the community spread rates spike— right now the district is only allowed five e-learning days which range from COVID days to inclement weather days.

“Our question understandably is, ‘well what does happen if we use up those five days?’ Waller asked. “Do we have to keep holding school when health officials say it might be dangerous?”

He said they’ll have to address that problem when and if the time comes.

Another change — schools took out the plexiglass barriers at end of last school year when the House and Senate passed legislation to offer five days a week in-person learning.

“We couldn’t fit more students into a classroom and maintain those plexiglass dividers,” Waller said. “So they’re all gone this year.”

Waller said these guidelines are subject to change given the nature of the Coronavirus. He said regardless of the limitations in place, the district plans to do everything in their power to keep students and staff safe.

