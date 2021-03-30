Greenville County School District files lawsuit againt e-cigarette maker Juul, other companies

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County School District has filed a lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juul and several other companies, alleging vaping has caused a nuisance in schools.

According to a surgeon general report, e-cigarette use by middle and high schoolers rose 900 percent from 2011 to 2015, and school districts report it’s a problem.

In response, the Greenville County School District is suing, accusing Juul of marketing e-cigarettes to youth.

Attorney Carl Solomon, who is representing the district, said they aim to recover money.

“The district can have some relief so all the taxpayer funds will go to teach students as opposed to addressing these Juul issues,” he said.

The 2018 surgeon general report called on teachers to develop and enforce tobacco-free school policies and prevention programs.

Solomon said half a dozen other South Carolina school districts have hired his firm to file suit, as well, including Anderson District 3, Pickens County Schools, and Cherokee County Schools.

“It has increased the staff and administration’s time that they’ve…spent addressing student discipline related to Juuling, vaping,” said Dylan McCullough, who is the coordinator of marketing and communications for Anderson District 3.

A spokesperson for Greenville County Schools said taxpayers are not paying for the lawsuit, which asks that the defendants pay attorneys’ fees.

A spokesperson for Juul responded to 7News’ request for comment with this statement:

“We will continue to reset the vapor category in the U.S. and seek to earn the trust of society by working cooperatively with attorneys general, legislators, regulators, public health officials, and other stakeholders to combat underage use and transition adult smokers from combustible cigarettes. As part of that process, the company reduced its product portfolio, halted television, print, and digital product advertising and submitted a Premarket Tobacco Product Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration including comprehensive scientific evidence to support the harm reduction potential of its products and data-driven measures to address underage use. Our customer base is the world’s 1 billion adult smokers. We will respond to the allegations through the appropriate legal channels.”