Greenville county school superintendent responds to governor McMasters call for in-class learning

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – The Superintendent of Greenville County Schools, Burke Royster says the Governor”s announcement, reflects a disregard for the recomendations of DHEC and the CDC.

The respose from the superintendent notes students would not be able to socially disatnce if they’re all in class on the same day. Also, busing kids to and from school, would take at least 6 hours each way.

For Louise Kelly, wiping runny noises and helping with daily tasks in the classroom is the norm for this volunteer grandparent. She’s concerned about the kids getting sick and proper instruction.

“You don’t want any child coming down with this stuff, but yet the child needs to learn.”

volunteer grandparent, Louise Kelley said.

Despite Governor McMaster’s push for daily in-class instruction, Greenville County Schools expressed serious reservations.

A statement from district spokesman Tim Waller said the Governor’s comments, show a lack of respect for the precautions and protocols of public health professionals and are a rejection of the Accelerate ED Task Force recommendations.

Inside the district plans to follow previous guidance from state superintendent Molly Spearman

“I think what we are prepared to say Is we’re going to follow the direction of our elect of our elected state superintendent of education Molly Spearman who has said on the record several times politics have no place in these decisions.” Greenville County Schools, PIO, Tim Waller said.

Those district reopening plans are due this Friday and the Governor directed Spearman to reject those that do not have an option for parents to send kids to in-person classrooms.

Superintendent Royster wrote, “Our focus should be on reducing the spread of the virus to allow for a safe return.”

This week Royster indicated that if the covid data does not improve in class instruction would not happen.

Candice Frazier, a mom and a special needs teacher, she knows its a haed decision, but hopes her students will attend class.

“5 days a week that’s a lot of exposure, however being at home 5 days a week, they’re not getting any of their social and emotional needs met.” mom and teacher, Candice Frazier said.

Most upstate districts are already offering parents a virtual option, sign ups are open now.