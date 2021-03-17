Greenville county school system looks to the future as teachers get vaccinated

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – U.S. guidelines say students should be kept 6 feet apart in schools. However with teachers getting vaccinated, the conversation now turns to adjusting protocols in the classroom.

With students and teachers continuing to practice safety measures and that includes wearing masks,

There’s a level of optimism running through the hallways with the vaccine being available.

For Holly Parks her classroom, whether in person or virtually, is an incubator for learning.

With plexiglas separating students and teachers eligible to receive the vaccine, a new level of comfort is brewing.

“I feel like we’re doing everything as safe as possible, but the vaccine provides another layer of protection. Teacher, Sterling School, Holly Parks said.

In the latest school guidelines from the CDC, they concluded that schools can safely operate during the pandemic with masks, distancing, and other precautions. That’s exactly what the Greenville County School district will keep in place until further notice.

“We’d like to think that at some point we can ease off a little bit on some of the safety protocols that we have in place, but that day has not yet arrived. We would need solid evidence, proof, and confirmation from medical professionals that those things are no longer needed.” Greenville County Schools, Tim Waller said.

The school system prepares vaccination clinics for nearly 4000 employees; they’ll cut the group in half give shots to 2000 employees during two sessions.

Holly Parks plans to be one of them; she wants to be safe for her students and her family.

“We have to start somewhere, and I feel like this combined with what we’re already doing will defiantly put us in the right direction.” Parks said.

While virtual learning served as an education lifeline during the pandemic, officials tell us when students come back to the classroom full time that option will remain.

With the help of Bon Secours, the Greenville school system will vaccinate its employees at Greer High and Woodmont High, starting this week.