Greenville County Schools announce in-person education plan for fall

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Getting students back in the classroom. Administrators with Greenville County Schools have released details on an optional plan for students to do just that.

Enjoying the last months of summer before school is back in session.

“I’m not going to send him back to school if it’s not going to be safe,” said Greenville Mom, Mary Dillard.

But when it is, Mary Dillard told us she’s going to be extra careful of where she sends her son.

Greenville Mom, Kristi Carden also shared with 7 News what she thinks about the upcoming school year.

“I feel like it would be good for them to get back to some normal life, I think it has been very stressful,” said Greenville Mom of three, Kristi Carden.

Now, there is an option for Greenville County students to do just that. Spokesperson Tim Waller with the district told us, their goal is to have a typical five day in-person school week. But if that’s not safe, they have a plan in place.

“Say there is a week where based on a number of criteria, students should only go two days a week while spending the other three days of the week e-learning. That’s why we have the color-coding,” said Director of Media Relations with Greenville County Schools, Tim Waller.

Students will be assigned a specific color based on the first letter of their last name. From there, they can find out which days they will attend class in-person versus e-learning.

“Using the color-coding chart, we would have students who are red and blue, go on Monday. Then students who are green and purple, go on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday, we’d have red and blue again,” Waller said.

But some parents are not fully on board with this idea. Carden told us she wants her kids back in the classroom because she said doing school from home has caused a psychological strain on them. However, not like this.

“It is a little hard and they’re disappointed that it’s broken up with the names, categorized by last name because where they fall, a lot of their friends aren’t going to be in their group,” said Carden.

Other parents are concerned about what this all means if they have kids in different grades at different schools. Waller told 7 News that is something school principals can work around to get them on similar schedules.

Parents like Irina Osborne are avoiding it all together and plan to keep their kids home come fall.

“Regular school, no I’m not comfortable. I definitely prefer online,” said Greenville Mom, Irina Osborne.

Tim Waller with Greenville County Schools told us something he wants to stress is that school schedules will not be changed erratically from week to week. He said they’re hoping to start off the year on a normal, five day a week in-person schedule. However, he told us this plan is ready so the district can adapt to anything that comes up.

You can find additional information on the plan below through a video created by the Greenville County School District: