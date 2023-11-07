GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools said on Tuesday it has extended the contract of schools Superintendent Burke Royster for another year.

The district said the extension, which stretches Royster’s contract to June 30, 2027, came after a favorable review of Royster’s job as superintendent by the district Board of Trustees.

“There is a great deal to celebrate academically and operationally across Greenville County Schools, and this evaluation reflects Dr. Royster’s outstanding leadership during the 2022-23 school year,” said Dr. Carolyn Styles, GCS Board of Trustees Chair, in a release. “As Superintendent, Dr. Royster makes it his priority to ensure the District’s 12,000 employees are equipped to support 78,000 students each day. Both the Superintendent and the Board of Trustees are committed to providing our students with the best educational experiences, and by focusing on college- and career-readiness, the possibilities for their futures are endless.”

Royster’s performance was evaluated across six areas: instructional leadership, quality personnel, culture of achievement, organizations, operational and resource management, communications and community relationships and tone from the top.

The contract extension did not come with a change in Royster’s pay.

According to a 2021 report on GoUpstate.com, Royster earns more than $280,000 annually.