Greenville County Schools holds job fair Tuesday night amid bus driver shortage

Taylors, S.C. (WSPA) The Greenville County School District is holding a job fair at Wade Hampton High School Tuesday, August 31 from 5-7 PM.

District representatives said there will be hiring managers on site to help with questions and the application process or conducting background checks. The in person application can speed up that process, said Director of Transportation Adam James.

James said he wants to hire 85 drivers who like children, are punctual, have a good driving record, and flexible schedule. He said pay starts at $16.50 with benefits, full time and safe driving pay of $10 a day paid over the summer.

The school is located at 100 Pine Knoll Dr, Greenville, SC 29609

To apply online click here

