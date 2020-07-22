Greenville County Schools official answers questions about back-to-school plan on Facebook live

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Greenville County Schools have released a back-to-school plan, but many details are still up in the air. Families can choose a virtual option or traditional in-person class, but whether students go back to the classroom a few days a week or at all depends on whether Covid-19 is spreading at a “low,” “medium,” or “high” rate.

Tuesday afternoon, Jeff McCoy, the district’s associate superintendent for academics, answered some of parents’ questions on Facebook Live.

In response to a question about how far in advanced the schedule for a particular week will be announced, McCoy said, “Ideally we would do that one to two weeks out. We’re following…the DHEC guidelines for where we as far as high medium or low, so we take those into consideration when looking at what plan we will follow.”

One commenter said most of the kindergarten parents they knew were dealing with daily, hourly meltdowns from children trying to get their work done via e-learning this spring.

McCoy said having Chromebooks starting with students as young as 4K this year should help with that.

“If you look at that virtual schedule, you’ll see again that teachers throughout the day are doing live sessions with their kindergarten students. That way, when it’s math session time, I’m a teacher, I’m doing a Google Meet with you, so I’m helping you with the math now instead of maybe the parent having to teach the math.”

Another asked about families who don’t have access to WiFi. McCoy said the state has launched a program to provide mobile hotspots to families on free and reduced lunch.

One parent asked if students on the district’s virtual option can learn at their own pace or if they have to be at their computers during regular school hours. McCoy said except for elementary schools’ interactive reading block, students can make their own schedules, as long as they’re logging and working every day.

“If they can’t be live at you know one o’clock for the math lesson, that’s going to be recorded so they can watch it later,” he said. “Or if some of those parents who have said, ‘is it okay if I work with my child later at night?’, that’s certainly fine, too.”

The district will be holding more Facebook lives Wednesday, according to district spokesperson Tim Waller. At 2 p.m. the medical services director will be answering health-related questions. Someone with the transportation department will answer questions at 2:30 p.m.