Greenville County Schools summer covid-19 vaccine clinic

Greenville County, SC (WSPA) – Prisma Health partnering with Greenville County Schools to host Covid-19 vaccine clinics for all students at county high schools.

Greenville County Schools just the platform, Prisma Health actually running the vaccine clinics, this school like many others will have vaccine sites set up outdoors and indoors.

Prisma Health leading the way to get Greenville county students vaccinated, by partnering with the school system to give students the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only vaccine approved, at this time, for ages 12 and older.

“This is a thing that is happening, really school systems across the country; I think medical providers see schools as an opportunity to vaccinate a large number of young people. Particularly as we talk about reopening school in the fall and doing that in the safest way.” Greenville County Schools, Tim Waller, said.

While any student, any parent or sibling 16 years of age or older is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine through these summer school clinics, there are guidelines.

Students ages 12 to15 will need parents or legal guardians present to sign the consent form.

Those 16 and older will need verification of parental consent…which may require a phone call to the parent or guardian.

“A large portion of the adult population is vaccinated, but we still aren’t where we need to be with the adult population and now that we’ve opened it up to the children, the faster we can get more kids vaccinated, the faster we can see ourselves returning to more normalcy.” Prisma Health, Nurse Practitioner, Prisma Health Holly Grady said.

Health officials will be in 14 different High Schools over the next two weeks and are willing to answer any questions parents or students might have concerning the vaccine or even the process of getting the shot.

“With the mobile unit, you walk up, we register you in the system, you get your vaccine, you wait 15 minutes, just like with any vaccine, we wait to make sure there are no types of reactions and then you get to go, you get to leave with your family.” Grady said.

While summer school vaccine clinics are providing a service to the community, students are not required to get the shot.

“Not everyone agrees with the Covid -19 vaccine, not everyone wants their child vaccinated and if you don’t want it then certainly this is not for you. But we also hear from a large number of parents who would like the convenience of having their child vaccinated at the school that’s just down the street.” Waller said.

Everyone coming to the school clinic will get the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots. Health officials will have the information needed to help with making that second appointment for 21 days later.

“As we talk about summer school this summer as we talk about reopening in the fall, it is safe to say that students won’t be required to wear a mask regardless of whether they’ve gotten that vaccine or not.” Waller said.

The vaccine clinics will be set up from June 8th to June 28th for Greenville County students.

No appointment is necessary for the summer school vaccine clinic. Health officials do ask that all participants wear masks.

From 1:00-1:30 PM, vaccines will be given inside the building for high school students and staff attending or working summer school.

From 1:30-4:30 PM, vaccines will be administered via drive-thru car line for community members, other staff members, and students ages 12+.

