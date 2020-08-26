Greenville County Schools will allow students in classrooms two days a week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Students could soon be entering classrooms two days a week under Greenville County School’s phase two plan.

Learning looks a little different these days.

“We’re doing Google classroom with my 3rd grader Seesaw with my first grader so I’m learning how to navigate both of those as a mom,” Bonnie McClain, a parent and 5th grade teacher, said.

Not only does McClain have two children, she’s also a 5th grade teacher at Stone Academy.

“They’re ready, they’re ready for the two days they’re ready to be with more kids,” McClain said.

She says moving to phase two will allow her to connect with her students more.

“I’m really excited to kind of see them more and talk to them one on one and get to know their personalities,” McClain said.

It’s a move the school and the district have been preparing for.

“I’m a little nervous about so many kids being together but I feel like we have plenty of room to space everybody out and wear their masks as needed,” McClain said.

“We know kids need to be with kids and kids need to be in the classroom learning,” Principal Brett Vaughn said.

Vaughn said students were taught safe social distancing practices at the beginning of this school year.

“Practice, practice, practice in the next couple of weeks so when we move to that 50% model our kids know what is expected and it becomes more of a natural behavior,” Vaughn said.

And that’s what the district is hoping for too.

“We’d rather kind of dip our toe in the water than dive in head first just to see what happens,” district spokesman Tim Waller said.

Waller said they’re monitoring COVID-19 numbers in the community.

“Sooner than later we could see return to five day in person school,” Waller said.

As a parent and a teacher, McClain agrees that bringing students back gradually is the right move.

“I just feel like we need to make sure everybody is safe before we get to that end goal,” McClain said.