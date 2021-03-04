Greenville County Schools will go to eLearning for two days during employee vaccination clinics

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Vaccinations for Greenville County School employees are going to cause a disruption to in-person learning for a few days, a district spokesperson said Thursday.

The Greenville County School District is partnering with Bon Secours St. Francis Health System to deliver vaccines to employees at makeshift clinics, one at Woodmont High School and one at Greer High School.

More than 6,000 out of 10,000 district employees have signed up so far, according to district spokesperson Tim Waller.

When enough doses become available to open the clinics, the district will go to eLearning for two days.

“That way teachers can build their schedule around their appointments to leave their home for at least an hour, maybe a little bit longer, to drive to one of the designated vaccination clinics,” Waller said.

The door for teachers to receive vaccinations will open next week, but it’s not clear when the doses for them will arrive to be administered. In preparation, the district is asking that families have childcare on standby in the upcoming days or weeks.

“We hope it’ll be here next week. We would like it even if it showed up two weeks from now,” Waller said. “We’ll take it as soon as we can get it.”

If Bon Secours only gets a portion of what they need to vaccinate school employees, clinics will be held on two non-consecutive days. The employees who have signed up include staff such as bus drivers and custodians, so there’s not a count for how many teachers have signed up.

The district won’t be able to tell parents if their child’s teacher has been vaccinated because of HIPPA, but the teacher can share that info if they choose.

If Bon Secours receives a two-shot vaccine for school employees, families should prepare for eLearning again two weeks later.