Greenville County sees some impact from Wednesday morning rain

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- Trooper Joe Hovis with the SC Highway Patrol said it’s important to remember cold rain could mean slick roads in the Upstate Wednesday.

He said specifically bridges and overpasses tend to ice first as temperatures mover around freezing. Trooper Hovis recommends charging your cell phone, having water, snacks and blankets in your car in the case you are in an accident and stranded.

In Greenville County, Greenville County School District sent their ICE team out to inspect dozens of roads before the sun came up. It was determined by the Superintendent that schools and buses would operate on a regular schedule.

As of approximately 7:00 AM there were more than 2400 power outages in Taylors according to Duke Energy representatives. The number can be monitored by accessing their website.