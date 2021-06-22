Greenville County Sheriff’s Office using social media to bring attention to missing persons cold cases

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s office is hoping to crack missing persons cases that have gone cold.

The department has taken to social media to bring several cases to people’s attention in an attempt to bring in tips. All four of the missing people in the highlighted cases are Hispanic, and the department has put posts in Spanish on facebook in an effort to reach that community.

Nelson Caldonio was last seen in the area of Sulphur Springs Rd. in August of 2015 when he was 14 years old. Marvin Efrain Mendez-Perez was last seen in that same area in Febuary of 2015 when he was 16. Maria Francisco was last seen in the Greenville High School area in 2006 when she was 15. Melissa Sanchez was last seen in June of 2003 in the area of Anderson Road. She was 15 and several months pregnant, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Again, our success depends on each of us working together in this community, so dig deep into those history banks,” said Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis. “If you think you have any information about any of these people, please give us a call and allow us to move forward and use that information and try to bring some closure for these families and locate these individuals.”

Anyone who has any information on these missing persons is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210.