GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Lawmakers are suing the Greenville County government for what they claim are violations of state open meetings laws and laws which dictate when and how local governments approve budgets.

Plantiffs listed on the suit are Dwight Loftis, a state senator representing Greenville County, and state representatives James Mikell Burns, Patrick Haddon, Adam Morgan, T Alan Morgan and Ashley Trantham. Also listed on the suit are Michelle Shuman and the South Carolina Public Interest Foundation.

The suit alleges the county violated state laws through it’s budget process, which sees the county set and approve budgets every two years, as opposed to having an annual budgeting process.

The suit also claims the county’s governing body violated open meetings laws in June with a supposed secret meeting to convince board members to support its most recent budget proposal.

“At that meeting a poll took place about the pending votes and efforts were made to encourage Councilors to support the Budget. With a quorum present this should have been publicly announced, open to the public, and minutes of that meeting should have been taken,” the suit reads.

Bob Mihalic, governmental affairs coordinator for the county said the county does not comment on active lawsuits.

This is a developing story, we will update it as more information becomes available.

You can read the full lawsuit below: