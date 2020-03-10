Greenville County sunset resolution gets second chance

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–A resolution voted down by Greenville County council a week ago will get a second chance. The “sunset” resolution would expire resolutions set before 2016, including an anti-gay resolution from 1996.

A new vote will happen at a special called council meeting on Wednesday. A group of supporters gathering at County Square on Tuesday to urge people to come out to the vote to show solidarity.

“It’s important that we let the county council know that judgement and morality is not in the scope of your job description,” Vice President of Upstate Pride SC Caroline Caldwell said.

Caldwell said leaving this resolution on the books is wrong.

“It’s a statement of discrimination, it’s a statement of ostracization, it’s a statement of hatefulness,” Caldwell said.

Community leaders like U.A. Thompson came out in support of the sunset resolution.

“This matter is likely to only get worse and cause greater divide and descension in our community,” Thompson said.

Councilman Ennis Fant supports the vote and said it would make the county more progressive.

“I tell county council all the time, either we’re going to live in our grandmother’s Greenvlle County or our children’s,” Fant said.

But, not everyone feels that way.

“The states not doing that with antiquated laws, I don’t see why we would do that with resolutions,” councilman Joe Dill said.

Dill voted against the resolution last week and said it would get rid of more than just the anti-gay resolution.

“It’s like 1,300 resolutions. Some that are not in effect or are no good anymore,” Dill said.

He’d prefer if they voted on the 1996 resolution specifically.

“If they want to get rid of that resolution then they need to have that vote,” Dill said.

Even so, he said he wouldn’t vote in favor of that either.

But Caldwell and others pushing for the sunset resolution say they won’t give up on what they deserve.

“That we can walk freely and talk freely, love freely and be free in the county and the city in which we live in,” Caldwell said.

That meeting will be at County Square on Wednesday at 3 p.m. Unlike regular county council meetings, there will not be time for public comment at before Wednesday’s vote.