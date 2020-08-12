Greenville County superintendent answers parents questions

Greenville County (WSPA) – Greenville County schools announcing they’ll follow Plan 1 for the fall, which brings students to the classroom one day a week, today School Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster answers parents questions.

The new school year is upon us and the Greenville county superintendent is answering parent questions trying to put them at ease before students head back to the classroom.

Dr. Burke Royster serves as Greenville County Schools 10th superintendent.

In managing the 44th largest school district in the nation during Covid, heavy decisions carry huge consequences.

“We have excellent leadership in our district. Our principals our senior staff at the district level, so that weight is distributed.” Superintendent, Greenville County Schools, Dr. Burke Royster said.

With students and teachers embarking on a new journey this fall some parents had a few questions.

“Since they only go the one day a week, why not go five?” Parent, Kyle Laye said.

“She goes back to five days with everybody there we can’t keep you 6 feet away.” Dr. Royster said.

For students who are virtual learners, Sarah Beasley wants to know how they’ll participate in hands on classes.

“How are the supplies for art classes for music?” parent, Sarah Beasley said.

“We have virtual classes of art, music, PE we know obviously it is not the same as being in person. Parents have made that choice with the understanding that it’s not gonna be exactly like being there“ Dr. Royster said.

Student safety online and at home are a part of the fall strategic plan.

“They were things to look for has their behavior changed has their mood somehow changed has their grades dropped are they not appearing when they should appear.” Dr. Royster said.

The state of the art computer security system allows staffers to keep prying eyes away from virtual meetings and student teacher contact.

This is the new normal and adjustments may have to be made, the message is we will get through this year together.

“Help us to help your child be positive realize it’s going to be a fluid situation. Hopefully it’s going to be fluid and it’s going to continue to progressively get better.” Dr. Royster said.

On the school districts website, there is a section that answers every question you can think to ask.