Greenville County teachers get vaccinated

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Phase 1B has opened up vaccinations to even more people including teachers. The Greenville County School district set up mass vaccination sites for its employees to make the process easier.

Around 4,000 Greenville County School district staff started the vaccination process on Thursday.

“I want to protect myself and my family and the students and families I work with,” Angie Jackson, who works at Hollis Elementary, said.

“You’re concerned about getting the disease or transferring something to your kids, you just definitely want to make sure you don’t do that,” Gary Jackson, a math teacher at Mauldin High School, said.

Gary Jackson and his wife Angie both work for the district and say it was a no brainer for them.

“I mean our schools have been very good about doing the precautions with the plexiglass and social distancing with the masks and this is just an extra precaution to protect us and to protect our kids,” Gary Jackson said.

Other teachers like Audrey Walter say it’s a relief so many people have decided to get vaccinated.

“It just makes me feel a lot better to know that a lot of people are very interested in doing this and they’re willing to do it for everyone,” Walter, an elementary school teacher, said.

“As soon as they came out with a vaccine we knew that could be a game changer for education,” district spokesperson Tim Waller said.

The district moved to an e-learning day to make it easier for staff to plan their day.

“Early on there were concerns by really everybody involved about giving vaccines on such a large scale,” Waller said.

Originally, the district had more than 6,000 of its employees signed up but that number has gone down.

“Quite frankly, a lot of teachers and other support staff have gone out to other providers like CVS and Walgreens and have gotten their vaccinations,” Waller said.

Still, those receiving it on Thursday say this is a major step in getting kids back in the classroom.

“I think that education is our number one priority and in order to do that we need to be able to be hands on with our students. That’s really important to us and it’s part of why we signed up to be teachers,” Marjon Ford, principal at Greenville Early College, said.

The district says they’re still working on setting up exactly how and when these employees will get the second dose of the shot. The vaccination clinic was held in partnership with Bon Secours.

There’s also no requirement to get the vaccine to be employed by the district.