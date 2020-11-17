Greenville county to start middle school in-class learning

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – While school districts across the country are grappling with what to do next as coronavirus cases rise, some students in Greenville County are heading back to in-person learning.

The Greenville County School District announced the return of Middle school students to fill in-class learning this morning.

While officials announced this new plan of students returning to the classroom, they are cautiously moving forward.

The transition to start 5-day a week in class learning for Greenville County Middle Schoolers will begin on November 23rd.

“A path forward that we are only able to announce because we believe and are fully confident that we have a safe path forward.” Superintendent Greenville County School, W. Burke Royster, PH.D said.

This only affects traditional students currently enrolled in the in person program. Today’s announcement will not affect virtual learners.

“We recognize and acknowledge that there are some nervousness about this from our teachers. We recognize that there is some nervousness about this from our families, but what we want to a sure folks is that we have put in place numerous protocols.” Assistant Superintendent for School Leadership for Middle Schools, David McDonald said.

Students will sit behind Plexiglas at their desks and must also wear masks while seated at those desks and when moving throughout the school.

Classroom sizes will be adjusted to insure adequate space. Officials assuring teachers, faculty, and staff that PPE is stocked.

“We work with our director of health services and DHEC and CDC to make sure that everything that we put into the hands of our teachers meet their guidelines.” Associate Superintendent of Operations, Phillip Davie said.

The week of November 23rd, all Sixth grade color groups will attend in-person classes, Seventh grade, all color groups, will start their transition, December 2nd and 3rd and all eighth grade color groups will begin December 9th and 10th.

“We are obviously concerned about what might happen over Thanksgiving and over Christmas. Our experience from Halloween there was no significant negative impact to the schools.” Superintendent Greenville county school, W. Burke Royster, Ph.D., said.

Officials hoping more classroom facetime will help improve student’s grades. The decision made following recommendations from DHEC and local medical officials.

“It’s important to know that we will also continuously as we are doing now monitor the number in our community and within our system this is going to be particularly important with a coming Thanksgiving holiday and the coming Christmas winter break holiday. In fact we may have to ask people to make adjustments with less than a weeks’ notice if we see things moving quickly in the wrong direction.” Dr. Royster said.

This new middle school phase will take some time; officials expect all classes to be in full operation by January 4th. School officials are also looking to bring High School students back into the classroom full time. The Superintendent hopes to make that announcement before winter holiday.