Greenville County urges local small businesses to apply for CARES Act funding

GREENVILLE COUNTY (WSPA) – Many small businesses across the nation have felt the economic impact caused by the pandemic.

Some businesses have been forced permanently to close their doors due to either not having enough sales to stay afloat or expenses related to the COVID-19 shut down in March has completely sunken their operation.

While other businesses and non-profits are simply searching for relief.

This morning the Greenville County Chamber of Commerce and members of the community convened to discuss available funding for small and minority businesses in the area.

The county received a total of $75 million dollars in CARES Act Relief funding and plans to distribute up to $10,000 grants for eligible small businesses.

According to officials 832 small business have submitted applications for the grant and of those 500 businesses were approved, 115 were denied and 200 are currently under review.

In order to qualify, businesses must have been operating since September 2019, employ between 1 and 50 staff members, be able to provide required documentation and have COVID-19 related expenses dated after March 27th, 2020.

The county urges business owners in need to apply immediately.

To apply for CARES Act funding, click here.