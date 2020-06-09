Greenville County voters head to polls for SC primaries

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – With over 300 thousand registered voters in Greenville county, there are more than a dozen changes to polling places for the SC June primaries and several new safety measures in place to protect voters from contracting COVID-19.

Greenville County Elections Office Director Conway Belangia urged voters to check their polling locations online before heading to their normal polling locations. He said out of 135 polling locations, there are at least 17 changes after some locations’ availability was affected by the spread of COVID-19.

He asked voters to be patient if wait times are longer than usual due to the loss of experienced poll workers due to the spread of COVID-19.

“Most of our poll workers will be brand new for the first time because we had a lot of drop off for the poll workers,” he explained, saying “the only thing they’ve gotten is online training.”

Several voters at the Blythe Academy polling place said they noticed an increase in wait times Tuesday morning as several poll workers there noted it was their first time working at an election.

According to state election officials, voters are asked to bring a valid photo ID. A face mask is strongly encouraged for voters, but not required, along with a pen to sign the polling list.

To lower the spread of COVID-19, Conway said poll workers will be cleaning throughout the day at least every hour, focusing on “hot spots” such as doorknobs and trays for passing ID’s from voters to poll workers.

Social distancing will be enforced statewide at polling places, poll managers will wear masks and sneeze guards will be placed at check in counters.

In Greenville County, races on the federal, state and local level will be on the Republican Primaries ballot.

On the Republican Primaries ballot, there is race for a U.S. Senate, a race for Greenville County Coroner and Greenville County Council races in Districts 20, 21 & 22. Several districts have State Senate and State House of Representative races on the ballot and there are two advisory questions related to voting.

The SC Democratic primaries ballot includes race for US House of Representatives in District 3, State Senate in District 7 and State House of Representatives in District 25.

Before you get to your polling location, make sure you have ONE the following photo IDs:

A valid SC Driver’s License

SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card this includes SC Concealed Weapons Permit



SC Voter Registration Card with Photo

US Passport

Federal Military ID includes all Department of Defense Photo IDs and the Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits Card



Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m Tuesday, June 9th. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote, Conway said.

Assistance will also be available for voters with disabilities at the polls. For more, click here.

Due to COVID-19, election officials are taking extra steps to make sure the voting process for voters, poll managers and volunteers remains safe.

The following procedures are in place for election day:

Poll managers have received special COVID-19 training, supplies to allow for social distancing and clean surfaces in the polling place

Managers will be wearing masks, face shields and gloves

Sneeze guards will be placed at check-in stations

Hand sanitizer will be available for voters and poll managers

Some polling places have been relocated or consolidated due to the pandemic. Check you polling place here.

Bring your Photo ID or registration card if you do not have a Photo ID

Wear a face mask if you have one. Masks are NOT required

Bring your own pen for signing the poll list

Practice social distancing by spacing yourself at least 6-feet away from others

Show your Photo ID by holding it up for poll managers, instead of handing it to them

Voters will be given a cotton swab so voters can make selections on the touchscreen

Be patient and understanding at the polls.

