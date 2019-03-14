Greenville Co. Administrator's contract renewed with $280K salary

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) - On Wednesday, Greenville County Council moved forward with a contract for Administrator Joe Kernell.

Earlier this week, we told you how Kernell has been working for the past few years without a valid contract.

That contract was called into question after issues with Greenville County EMS.

The county's attorney hired a Columbia firm for advice.

Joe Kernell has been Greenville County administrator since 2004.

In 2011, he signed a contract for a base salary of about $216,000.

After 2017, that contract automatically renewed for one year periods, but that is being called invalid because one council cannot make a decision for future members.

A divided council discussed the best way to move forward at Wednesday's meeting.

Councilman Joe Dill voted in favor of a three-year contract for Kernell with a base salary of around $280,060.

"Well I felt like a man of his calibur needs to have security and we need to have security to know that he's running the county and we need to give him the ability to do that," Dill said.

Councilman Rick Roberts says not enough time was given to this discussion.

“We were handed a contract by our administrator that was seven or eight pages long and expected to vote on it within 30 minutes, there was already a group of seven who decided they were going to vote that way,” Roberts said.

Roberts supported a proposal to give an outside council 90 days to discuss what the administrator's contract is worth.

He says he would've liked a closer look at the numbers.

“As we speak we have a group that he's hired working in EMS and every other department evaluating what their salary should be that he has put in place himself but yet he doesn't want the same objective look at his own job,” Roberts said.

In addition to the base salary the county will pay toward retirement.

Kernell will also receive fringe benefits.

Council members say though Kernell's paycheck may not change, he will get less sick days each year.