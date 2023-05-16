GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A grand jury has decided a case against a Greenville County woman accused of health care fraud can move forward.

A federal grand jury in Columbia returned a 21-count indictment against Stamatina “Nina” Bourret, 41, of Greenville.

The indictment alleges that Bourret, through her company Agapi Behavior Consultants, billed Medicaid for services to treat Autism Spectrum Disorder that were either not rendered and/or a portion of the services billed to Medicaid were not provided.

Bourret faces a maximum penalty of ten years on each count.