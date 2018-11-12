Greenville CPR accused of failing to provide paying students certification

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari)

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) - - A Greenville County company that does CPR training is under scrutiny after a mounting number of complaints by clients who say they paid and never got their certification.

Over the past year nearly two dozen clients of Greenville CPR tell the same story. They say they paid for training but never got their card in the mail.

The Better Business Bureau says fewer than half got their money back.

The trouble seemed to start for Greenville CPR in January, 2018.

That's when the BBB says they started getting complaints from clients who paid for CPR training, took the class and never got the certification.

"We noticed a pattern of complaints we actually have had 22 complaints in 2018 and 9 of them have been resolved," said Hope Evans with the BBB.

But 11 remain unresolved. The BBB says those clients have reached out to Greenville CPR with no response, people like physical therapist Candice Ledbetter.

"It's just sad to think the Greenville CPR is taking the money of hard working professionals, caregivers in the health care profession," said LedBetter.

"I kept anticipating them to do the right thing and the fact is that they never did," she said.

The owners of Greenville CPR declined an on camera interview, but in an email Rebecca Bies pointed the finger at another company they had partnered with, Lifesavers Inc.

Bies said Lifesavers quote "was not processing payments as per our contract." And she went on to say "Lifesavers Inc failed to manage their accounts payable and we feel this was deliberate to sabotage our business."

LifeSavers, Inc. tells the story differently. The company says they were the ones that terminated the contract with Greenville CPR in January because Greenville CPR had failed to honor the agreement.

"They still owe us money but we sent all the students their cards because we felt it was the right thing to do," said Bob Stickel, the President of Lifesavers Inc.

The BBB says most of the complaints stem from after that agreement was severed, so Lifesavers Inc was no longer associated with Greenville CPR at the time.

Greenville CPR is still holding classes, mostly out of a Starbucks in Simpsonville, according to its website calendar.

And though the American Heart Association logo was still on their facebook page today, the AMA told 7news they are not certified. When 7News brought that to the attention of Greenville CPR they said they would take down the logo.

Greenville CPR also told 7News they will refund or send a card to any of the people who have outstanding complaints.