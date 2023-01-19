UPDATE (5:54 a.m.) – Deputies said Butler and the three children have been safely located.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an adult woman and three young kids.

Deputies said Michele Shontel Butler, 31, picked up her niece and nephews on Sunday, January 15, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Butler and the three children were last seen leaving Miracle Hill Shepherds Gate in what officers believe was a silver Nissan Versa with a Florida license plate QWVI17.

Deputies said an unknown man was driving the car.

Police said Butler was last seen wearing a burgundy dress.

Butler’s one-year-old niece Heaven Shontel Malaya’h Lee-Willingham has black hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a purple jacket with gray pants.

The five-year-old nephew Terrell Dillard has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and green pants.

The 7-month-old baby boy Kentrell Shamun Willingham was last seen wearing a blue onesie.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on their location to please call 911.