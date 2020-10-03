Greenville Co. deputies looking for missing teen girl

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C., (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue teams are looking for a missing teen girl.

According to a news release, deputies are searching for 16-year-old Cameron Bailey Burns.

Burns was last seen leaving a friends house on Bakers Circle, in Marietta on Friday evening at about 8:30 p.m., deputies said.

She is described as 5’4′ and 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a tie dye pair of Vans shoes.

The sheriff’s office asks for anyone who sees her to call 911 and not approach her.

