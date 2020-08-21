Greenville doctors say COVID-19 patient numbers are down thanks to mask wearing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–The City of Greenville held another briefing on Friday regarding the spread of COVID-19 in the community. This time Upstate doctors coming with good news.

After pleading with the community, health care leaders in Greenville say they’ve finally seen a decline in coronavirus patients admitted to the hospital. They’re giving credit to the people who listened and masked up.

“We’re in a much better position than we were, our trajectory is going down,” Dr. Marcus Blackstone, chief clinical officer at Bon Secours St. Francis Health System, said.

Doctors from both Bon Secours and Prisma say they have seen a significant decrease in COVID-19 patients since about four weeks ago. But, they say, the efforts need to continue.

“Keeping that message up about the importance of masking, social distancing, hygiene is absolutely essential,” Dr. Eric Ossmann, chief of preparedness at Prisma Health, said.

Ossmann said although the numbers are looking better, South Carolina is still far from what’s considered under control.

“All of these things are going to be absolutely essential for us to continue to achieve those declining numbers,” Ossmann said.

He says it’s important for people with symptoms to continue to get tested as well, and not just for their own health.

“So that we know where these disease clusters are occurring and so we can target those clusters to mitigate,” Ossmann said.

And the back to school season provides its own complications. Experts say parents should be reinforcing mask wearing and other precautions.

Lacroix: “reinforcing that social distancing and the hugs that used to be there might need to be air hugs,” Dr. Robin LaCroix, medical director at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Upstate, said.

They say it will be increasingly important to get a flu shot this year.

“Get ahead of the curve and get their children and themselves immunized against influenza,” LaCroix said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Knox White says he’s pleased that people in this community listened to the call to mask up. He wants that to continue and support local businesses in the process.

“This is really in many respects our last chance to get it right and we want to continue to focus on that for the benefit of our businesses, and all all of our community,” White said.

According to the World Health Organization, a manageable number of COVID-19 cases is about 5% of the population. Upstate doctors say South Carolina is still in the 16% range.